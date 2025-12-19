theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, Bama-Oklahoma

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for a busy weekend in sports with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. New players can grab bonuses to use on the Jake Paul fight, College Football Playoff or any other market. Click here to activate this offer.







Set up a new account and bet $10 on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, Oklahoma vs. Alabama or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive a $100 bonus.

Take advantage of this offer on theScore Bet, which recently rebranded from ESPN BET. This sign-up bonus is a great starting point, but don’t forget about the other options available in the app. Let’s take a deeper dive into how players can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and bet $10 to get $100 in bonuses.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts for Select Markets, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Creating a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and hassle-free process. This is an opportunity to secure a $100 bonus in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Bet $10 on any available market. Get $100 in bonuses with a win.

Start using these bonuses to win straight cash throughout the weekend.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on theScore Bet. This is a 10-1 odds boost that players can apply to the College Football Playoff, Paul-Joshua, NFL Week 16, NBA, NHL and more.

All it takes is a $10 winning wager to get in on the action. From there, players will have $100 in bonuses to get a feel for theScore Bet’s app. Start building your bankroll during one of the best sports weekends of the year.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Odds Boosts

Set up a new account, grab a welcome bonus and check out everything else available in the app. There are tons of odds boosts available on everything from the NBA and NFL to the College Football Playoff and Paul-Joshua. Take a closer look at a few of the most popular odds boosts out there for this Paul-Joshua bout:

Anthony Joshua to win and 2+ total knockdowns in the fight (+175)

3+ total knockdowns in the fight (+500)

Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 5-8 (+650)

Anthony Joshua to win inside 60 seconds in round one (+1000)

Jake Paul to win by points or technical decision (+1800)

Jake Paul to win under 6.5 rounds (+1800)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.