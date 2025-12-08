Live Radio
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Eagles vs. Chargers Monday Night Football

Use theScore Bet promo code WTOP to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports. Sign up with this promo code  to activate this welcome offer and place your opening wager for Monday Night Football tonight between the Eagles and Chargers.


All new users can sign up with this promo code and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, you will be awarded with a $100 bonus.

PENN Entertainment and Disney ended their deal, so ESPN BET is now theScore Bet. The switch officially happened on December 1st, which was also the launch of sportsbook apps in Missouri.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 MNF Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win
Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 8, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Winning your first wager is the only hurdle you need to clear to redeem this $100 bonus on theScore Bet. So, after signing up with the promo code WTOP, dive into the slate to find something you are confident.
For tonight, the biggest game of the slate is Monday Night Football. Any wager is valid for this promotion, so you are not stuck with a main line in a game like tonight where there is no clear favorite. Instead, a player prop might be more enticing, such as Omarion Hampton 25+ rushing yards at -450 odds in his first game back from injury.

MNF Odds Boosts on theScore Bet

As mentioned earlier, ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st, but the same types of exclusive promotions and specials are still valid on theScore Bet the same way they were on ESPN BET.
Just head to the exclusives tab on theScore Bet, and you will see boosts and specials offered for the games. These range across all sports, but with an NFL primetime game tonight that is going to get the most of the attention. Here are some of the boosts offered for the games tonight:
  • Any three of Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Ladd McConkey & Omarion Hampton to score a touchdown (+500)
  • A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey & DeVonta Smith to combine for 16+ receptions (+130)
  • Justin Herbert & Jalen Hurts each to record 200+ passing yards (+250)

How to Register with theScore Bet Promo Code

Try out the latest sportsbook brand to launch in the US by taking these easy steps to create an account. All new customers in eligible states can unlock this welcome offer.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP.
  2. Provide your email address, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or online banking.
  4. Place a $10 bet.

A winning bet will release a $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

