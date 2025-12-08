theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Eagles vs. Chargers Monday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use theScore Bet promo code WTOP to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports. Sign up with this promo code to activate this welcome offer and place your opening wager for Monday Night Football tonight between the Eagles and Chargers.

All new users can sign up with this promo code and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, you will be awarded with a $100 bonus. PENN Entertainment and Disney ended their deal, so ESPN BET is now theScore Bet. The switch officially happened on December 1st, which was also the launch of sportsbook apps in Missouri. Register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Win your first $10 bet to claim a $100 bonus. theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 MNF Bonus theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Winning your first wager is the only hurdle you need to clear to redeem this $100 bonus on theScore Bet. So, after signing up with the promo code WTOP, dive into the slate to find something you are confident.

For tonight, the biggest game of the slate is Monday Night Football. Any wager is valid for this promotion, so you are not stuck with a main line in a game like tonight where there is no clear favorite. Instead, a player prop might be more enticing, such as Omarion Hampton 25+ rushing yards at -450 odds in his first game back from injury.

MNF Odds Boosts on theScore Bet

As mentioned earlier, ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st, but the same types of exclusive promotions and specials are still valid on theScore Bet the same way they were on ESPN BET.

Just head to the exclusives tab on theScore Bet, and you will see boosts and specials offered for the games. These range across all sports, but with an NFL primetime game tonight that is going to get the most of the attention. Here are some of the boosts offered for the games tonight:

Any three of Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Ladd McConkey & Omarion Hampton to score a touchdown (+500)

A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey & DeVonta Smith to combine for 16+ receptions (+130)

Justin Herbert & Jalen Hurts each to record 200+ passing yards (+250)