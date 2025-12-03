Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Dec. 4 AUTO RACING 4:25 a.m. (Friday) ESPN2 — Formula…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Dec. 4

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at SMU

ESPN — South Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama

PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Duke

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Mississippi

PEACOCK — Marquette at DePaul

SECN — California at Missouri

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

FIGURE SKATING

9 a.m.

E! — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Noon

ESPN — 2025 World Champions Cup: First Round, Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Second Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Philadelphia

NBL BASKETBALL

3:30 a.m.

NBATV — South East Melbourne at Illawarra

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: AC Milan at Lazio, Round of 16

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

TENNIS

7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Charlotte Invitational: Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys AND Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz, Charlotte, N.C.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.