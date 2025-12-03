Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Dec. 4
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at SMU
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Texas
ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama
PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown
SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Duke
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Mississippi
PEACOCK — Marquette at DePaul
SECN — California at Missouri
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
FIGURE SKATING
9 a.m.
E! — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan (Taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Noon
ESPN — 2025 World Champions Cup: First Round, Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Second Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Philadelphia
NBL BASKETBALL
3:30 a.m.
NBATV — South East Melbourne at Illawarra
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: AC Milan at Lazio, Round of 16
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United
TENNIS
7 p.m.
TENNIS — The Charlotte Invitational: Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys AND Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz, Charlotte, N.C.
_____
