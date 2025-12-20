Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Dec. 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., Hershey, Pa.
1 p.m.
CW — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
ESPN — Mississippi vs. NC State, Greensboro, N.C.
TNT — Southern U. at Baylor
TRUTV — Southern U. at Baylor
3 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Clemson
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Miami
BTN — UC Santa Cruz at Southern Cal
PEACOCK — La Salle at Michigan
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
6 p.m.
BTN — Campbell at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Oregon vs. Gonzaga, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
BTN — N. Dakota at Nebraska
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Miami
CBSSN — NC State at Davidson
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Iowa St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Clemson
CBSSN — Texas at S. Dakota St.
SECN — Texas-Arlington at LSU
6 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon vs. Stanford, San Francisco
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal vs. California, San Francisco
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Kentucky, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma St. at Nebraska
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2025 PNC Championship: Final Day, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — 2025 PNC Championship: Final Day, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. Maine, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Raptors, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Greensboro vs. San Diego, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Salt Lake, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Noblesville vs. Santa Cruz, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Delaware vs. Texas, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Cleveland, Kansas City at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Miami, N.Y. Jets at New Orleans
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Dallas, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Denver OR Atlanta at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Detroit OR Las Vegas at Houston
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Baltimore
PEACOCK — New England at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Detroit
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Pisa SC at Cagliari
8:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian
8:35 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: AS Monaco FC at AJ Auxerre, Round of 64
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Les Sables Vendée Football at Stade Rennais FC 1901
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Next Gen Finals: Final
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.