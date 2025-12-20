Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon BTN — Pittsburgh vs.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., Hershey, Pa.

1 p.m.

CW — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

ESPN — Mississippi vs. NC State, Greensboro, N.C.

TNT — Southern U. at Baylor

TRUTV — Southern U. at Baylor

3 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Clemson

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Miami

BTN — UC Santa Cruz at Southern Cal

PEACOCK — La Salle at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

6 p.m.

BTN — Campbell at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Oregon vs. Gonzaga, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

BTN — N. Dakota at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Miami

CBSSN — NC State at Davidson

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Iowa St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Clemson

CBSSN — Texas at S. Dakota St.

SECN — Texas-Arlington at LSU

6 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon vs. Stanford, San Francisco

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal vs. California, San Francisco

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Kentucky, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Nebraska

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2025 PNC Championship: Final Day, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — 2025 PNC Championship: Final Day, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. Maine, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Raptors, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Greensboro vs. San Diego, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Salt Lake, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Noblesville vs. Santa Cruz, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Delaware vs. Texas, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Cleveland, Kansas City at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Miami, N.Y. Jets at New Orleans

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Dallas, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Denver OR Atlanta at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Detroit OR Las Vegas at Houston

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Baltimore

PEACOCK — New England at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Detroit

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Pisa SC at Cagliari

8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian

8:35 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: AS Monaco FC at AJ Auxerre, Round of 64

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Les Sables Vendée Football at Stade Rennais FC 1901

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Next Gen Finals: Final

