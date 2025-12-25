Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 26

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Dec. 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — GameAbove Sports Bowl: Cent. Michigan vs. Northwestern, Detroit
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota, Phoenix
8 p.m.
ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA, Dallas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group A, Saint Paul, Minn.
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Minneapolis
6 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Group A, Saint Paul, Minn.
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group B, Minneapolis
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Portland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Preston North End at Stoke City
12:15 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Khaleej at Al Hilal
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
