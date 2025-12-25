Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Dec. 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — GameAbove Sports…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Dec. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — GameAbove Sports Bowl: Cent. Michigan vs. Northwestern, Detroit

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota, Phoenix

8 p.m.

ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA, Dallas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group A, Saint Paul, Minn.

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Group A, Saint Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group B, Minneapolis

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Preston North End at Stoke City

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Khaleej at Al Hilal

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.