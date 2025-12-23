All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|63
|56
|Huntsville
|23
|13
|6
|4
|0
|30
|80
|65
|Roanoke
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Peoria
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|57
|42
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|0
|2
|24
|55
|48
|Knoxville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|52
|55
|Fayetteville
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|42
|48
|Quad City
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|52
|61
|Macon
|19
|7
|9
|1
|2
|17
|42
|53
|Birmingham
|21
|5
|11
|1
|4
|15
|52
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.