|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|57
|47
|Evansville
|17
|11
|4
|0
|2
|24
|54
|40
|Huntsville
|20
|10
|6
|4
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Roanoke
|21
|11
|8
|1
|1
|24
|58
|50
|Peoria
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|51
|41
|Knoxville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|48
|50
|Fayetteville
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|38
|45
|Quad City
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|46
|55
|Macon
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|33
|42
|Birmingham
|19
|4
|10
|1
|4
|13
|44
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 3, Roanoke 1
Quad City 3, Birmingham 2
Peoria 5, Knoxville 0
Sunday’s Games
Quad City 4, Evansville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
