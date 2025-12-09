Son says belated goodbye to Tottenham fans after summer move to MLS

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min finally got a chance to say goodbye to Tottenham supporters. The South Korea star left…

The South Korea star left the English club somewhat abruptly in August, ending his decade-long stay at Spurs to join Los Angeles FC.

Son, who spent time as Tottenham captain, was a fan favorite at the London team and returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday to make an official farewell.

He went on the field before kickoff of the match against Slavia Prague in the Champions League and addressed fans, saying he hoped they “don’t forget me” and that “I will be always Spurs and I will be always with you.”

Son was awarded a commemorative trophy by former Tottenham defender Ledley King.

Earlier Tuesday, Son signed a mural that had been completed ahead of his return to north London. The artwork is on Tottenham High Street and depicts him lifting the Europa League trophy last season — it was the only title he won at the club — alongside his trademark celebration.

