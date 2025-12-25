Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 NFL, NBA Christmas Fantasy Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who sign up with the Sleeper promo code can choose to claim an instant $20 bonus. The other option is a 100% deposit match up to $100, which is what we recommend.

Win up to 1,000X your cash on this fantasy app by making picks on NFL and NBA stats. It has research tools, fast payouts, live game casts and other exclusive features. Below, we look at some of the matchups and markets you’ll find on Christmas.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP and get a $100 fantasy bonus.

NFL Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $20 Free Entry or $100 Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

We have three NFL games on Christmas, starting with the Cowboys vs. Commanders at 1 pm ET. It will be followed by the Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs. The last game of the day is likely the most important since the Broncos can still get the top seed in the AFC.

The number of selections and the multipliers in your entries will determine the potential payout. You’ll find markets for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, passing touchdowns, receiving yards, kicking points, sacks and more stats. Create a SQUAD with your friends and chat about what picks they are making.

Your bonus can be used for other games throughout Week 17. Many are crucial for the playoff standings, like the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers on Saturday.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Gain $120 Fantasy Bonus

It doesn’t take long for new customers to create an account on this DFS app. Complete the following steps on Thursday to get a bonus for NBA and NFL action:

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The amount of your initial wager will determine the amount of your bonus. Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit.

Find Picks on Sale and Boosts for the NBA

Sleeper regularly releases in-app bonuses, like picks on sale. NBA projections will be lowered, giving you a better chance of hitting the over. And boosts can be applied to entries to increase your potential winnings. Find options for the following NBA games on Christmas:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Spurs vs. Thunder

Mavericks vs. Warriors

Rockets vs. Lakers

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Predict points from Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and more players. Follow along with game casts to track their performances. Go to “My Picks” to keep tabs on your active and completed contests.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.