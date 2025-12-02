Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 14 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A two-part welcome offer is ready for new customers who register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to get a bonus for daily fantasy.









Create an account with the Sleeper promo code to score an instant $20 bonus. Then, you can gain another $100 bonus with a 100% deposit match.

Be sure to include a free pick in your first entry. There are options for Nate Ament of the Tennessee Volunteers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. For example, you can take Ament to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Tuesday night, which should be a lock. Add other legs to your contest to increase the potential winnings.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain up to a $120 bonus for daily fantasy.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA and NCAAB Games

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + $20 Instant Bonus In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Picks on Sale, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on points, rebounds, assists, three pointers and other basketball stats. Find markets for the six NBA games on Tuesday night. We have the Wizards vs. 76ers, Trail Blazers vs. Raptors, Knicks vs. Celtics, Timberwolves vs. Pelicans, Grizzlies vs. Spurs and Thunder vs. Warriors. There is a multiplier boost for Jalen Brunson when taking him to have over 27.5 points.

We discussed the free pick for Ament. No. 13 Tennessee will be taking on Syracuse. There are more options for No. 15 Florida vs. No. 4 Duke, No. 5 UConn vs. No. 21 Kansas and No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 18 Kentucky.

How to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper allows customers to conduct pre-game research and follow along with live game casts. Begin making picks after taking these steps to gain a bonus:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method.

The instant $20 bonus is awarded after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. It’s a 100% match, so you can gain the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

Multiplier Boosts for NFL Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season begins with a great Thursday night matchup in Detroit. The surging Cowboys will be on the road to take on the Lions. You’re able to take Javonte Williams to record over 66.5 rushing yards with a 2.00X multiplier. And you can take George Pickens to have over 76.5 receiving yards with a 1.90X multiplier. Both are boosts, so you’ll receive increased winnings if they hit.

Expect to find additional options for the full slate of NFL games on Sunday. It’ll be the Seahawks vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Bills, Colts vs. Jaguars, Steelers vs. Ravens, Bears vs. Packers and Texans vs. Chiefs.

Sign up through the links above to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab up to a $120 bonus for NBA, college basketball and NFL picks this week.