San Antonio visits Atlanta following Johnson’s 43-point game

San Antonio Spurs (19-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Friday,…

San Antonio Spurs (19-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the San Antonio Spurs after Jalen Johnson scored 43 points in the Atlanta Hawks’ 133-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks are 5-6 in home games. Atlanta is seventh in the league with 53.0 points in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.3.

The Spurs have gone 9-5 away from home. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.8.

The Hawks’ 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 21 the Spurs won 135-126 led by 26 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 38 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 43.0 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 122.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.