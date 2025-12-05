Russian-born tennis player Anastasia Potapova switches nationality to Austrian

VIENNA (AP) — Russian-born Anastasia Potapova has switched allegiance to Austria, clearing a path for the 51st-ranked player to compete…

Potapova will become Austria’s highest-ranked women’s player, ahead of No. 94 Julia Grabher, with the nationality switch, which she announced on social media.

“Welcome to the team,” the Austrian tennis federation said in a statement that also confirmed her move.

The 24-year-old Potapova played at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2018 and 2019, but Russia has been banned from team competitions since the invasion of Ukraine.

“Austria is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home,” Potapova wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I love being in Wien and look forward to making my second home there. As part of this, I am proud to announce that starting from 2026 I will be representing my new homeland Austria in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

Potapova’s highest ranking was No. 21 in June 2023. Her best Grand Slam result is reaching the fourth round at the 2024 French Open. She has won three singles titles.

As a youth player, she was the 2016 girls champion at Wimbledon.

Potapova was criticized in 2023 for wearing a Spartak Moscow soccer club T-shirt during a warmup at Indian Wells.

