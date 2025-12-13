Robinson back from injury for Fulham in boost to U.S. World Cup hopes

BURNLEY, England (AP) — United States left back Antonee Robinson made his first Premier League start this season for Fulham…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — United States left back Antonee Robinson made his first Premier League start this season for Fulham on Saturday as he returns to full fitness after knee surgery.

Robinson played the full game in the 3-2 win at Burnley in a boost to his prospects of being available for next summer’s World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting.

Robinson had right knee surgery on May 27, two days after Fulham’s Premier League finale. He has experienced pain in his knee since, limiting him to four matches this season — three as a substitute in the league and one start in the English League Cup.

His most recent appearance was against Aston Villa on Sept. 28.

He hasn’t played at all for the Americans in their international matches this season.

