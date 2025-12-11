Red Wings visit the Oilers after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (17-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-11-6, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

Detroit Red Wings (17-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-11-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -199, Red Wings +164; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Edmonton Oilers after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton has a 7-3-3 record in home games and a 13-11-6 record overall. The Oilers have scored 99 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Detroit has a 17-11-3 record overall and an 8-5-2 record in road games. The Red Wings have conceded 103 goals while scoring 97 for a -6 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 4-2 in the last matchup. Emmitt Finnie led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. DeBrincat has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.