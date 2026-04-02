Giants host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (3-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-4) San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson…

New York Mets (3-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-4)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -125, Giants +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win against the New York Mets.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Giants slugged .386 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

INJURIES: Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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