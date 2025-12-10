Real Madrid trio suspended 2 matches for behavior toward referees in league match

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick were suspended for two games on Wednesday for…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick were suspended for two games on Wednesday for their behavior toward the refereeing crew in a Spanish league match last weekend.

Defender Carreras was sent off in stoppage time in Madrid’s 2-0 home loss against Celta Vigo, a match in which the hosts finished with nine men as Fran García had already been shown a red card.

Forward Endrick, an unused substitute, was sent off for complaining from the bench. Carvajal, who was on the bench but was not dressed for the game because of an injury, was accused of disrespecting the referees in the tunnel after the game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

García, sent off with two yellow cards, was handed a one-game suspension.

