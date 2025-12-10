Live Radio
Home » Sports » Real Madrid trio suspended…

Real Madrid trio suspended 2 matches for behavior toward referees in league match

The Associated Press

December 10, 2025, 2:51 PM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick were suspended for two games on Wednesday for their behavior toward the refereeing crew in a Spanish league match last weekend.

Defender Carreras was sent off in stoppage time in Madrid’s 2-0 home loss against Celta Vigo, a match in which the hosts finished with nine men as Fran García had already been shown a red card.

Forward Endrick, an unused substitute, was sent off for complaining from the bench. Carvajal, who was on the bench but was not dressed for the game because of an injury, was accused of disrespecting the referees in the tunnel after the game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

García, sent off with two yellow cards, was handed a one-game suspension.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up