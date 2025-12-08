Raptors’ RJ Barrett to miss at least another week after PRP injection in sprained right knee

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett will be sidelined for at least another week following a platelet-rich plasma…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett will be sidelined for at least another week following a platelet-rich plasma injection in his sprained right knee, the team announced Monday.

Barrett was injured in Toronto’s game on Nov. 23 when he landed awkwardly after a dunk in the third quarter. He has missed eight games and will sit out at least two more this week before he’s re-evaluated. The seventh-year player is averaging 19.4 points per game, third-highest on the team but actually his lowest mark since the 2020-21 season. Barrett, though, is off to a career-best 50.6% shooting rate from the floor.

The Raptors (15-10), who have lost five of their last six games, host New York in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament on Tuesday. If they win, they’ll play in the semifinals on Saturday. If they lose, they’ll face the Miami-Orlando loser on a yet-to-be-scheduled date.

