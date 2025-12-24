Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, New York 3
Ottawa 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Boston 3, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Toronto 1, OT
Seattle 2, Montreal 1,
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Ottawa, noon
Toronto at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
