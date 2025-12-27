Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at George Mason — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City — FDSN Oklahoma, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
Philadelphia at Buffalo — FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL Sunday Ticket, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports, NFL+
Philadelphia at Seattle — NHLN
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.