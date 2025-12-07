Pelicans face the Spurs on 6-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (15-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-21, 15th in the Western Conference) New…

San Antonio Spurs (15-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-21, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with San Antonio as losers of six games in a row.

The Pelicans are 1-18 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 6-0 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Keldon Johnson averaging 6.5.

The Pelicans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs are shooting 48.5% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 49.8% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 126-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Vassell is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 117.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (calf), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (abductor), Jordan Poole: day to day (quad).

Spurs: Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: day to day (hip).

