Panthers visit the Avalanche after Bennett’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (15-12-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -265, Panthers +214; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Colorado Avalanche after Sam Bennett’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Panthers’ 4-3 win.

Colorado has a 21-2-7 record overall and an 11-0-2 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have a +52 scoring differential, with 118 total goals scored and 66 allowed.

Florida is 15-12-2 overall and 5-6-0 in road games. The Panthers rank eighth in NHL play with 122 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 10 goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

