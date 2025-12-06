Oilers host the Jets after McDavid’s hat trick

Winnipeg Jets (14-12-1, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (14-12-1, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -205, Jets +169; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets after Connor McDavid’s hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in the Oilers’ 9-4 win.

Edmonton is 12-11-5 overall and 6-3-2 at home. The Oilers are seventh in the league with 90 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Winnipeg is 7-7-1 in road games and 14-12-1 overall. The Jets are 7-4-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Oilers. McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, four penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

