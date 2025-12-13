Novig Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Sign Up Bonus NBA, NFL Week 15 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a discount in time for the two NBA Cup Semifinals tonight, and get a head start on a loaded NFL Week 15 slate. All new users who sign up are able to receive $100 in bonuses to use Saturday and the rest of the weekend.





Create a new account, which allows you to receive a 10% discount off your opening order. It can be as much as $100 off the original price, which is how users are able to claim $100 in bonuses for signing up.

Playing on Novig allows users to no longer have to play against the house, and instead compete in a peer-to-peer type of situation. Of these options, Novig has become one of the best choices.

You can still play traditional markets such as main lines, player props, alternate markets, and for NBA, NFL and all other sports. Customers have a 10X better chance of making a profit when compared to other sportsbook apps.

Register with the Novig promo code WTOP and start with a discount up to $100.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA Cup Games Saturday

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% NCAAF Parlay Boost, 25% EPL Parlay Boost, 25% NBA Parlay Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start your Novig account off the right foot by signing up with this promo code offer, and redeeming a discount up to $100. You definitely do not have to claim the full amount, as the way this promotion works is you will receive a 10% discount off your opening order. The max discount is $100.

25% NBA SGP Boost Saturday Night

Despite Novig being a prediction market, you are still able to receive the same types of boosts and promotions that you see elsewhere, including a same-game parlay profit boost for either of the two NBA games tonight.

The two NBA Cup Semifinal games are the Knicks-Magic and Spurs-Thunder, and Novig will boost any 3+ leg SGP for either of these games. Here are some plays we like for the Knicks-Magic game:

Jalen Brunson over 29.5 points

Tristan da Silva over 9.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns under 21.5 points

Boosted from +446 to +585

There are also pre-populated parlays posted on the app that you can dive into as well.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Prediction markets have been rapidly growing in popularity in the US. We recommend all sports fans to give Novig a try.

Head to the app and sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Use online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place your first order with a 10% discount.

The welcome offer also comes along with virtual currency. Switch over to free mode and learn how the app works before using more cash.