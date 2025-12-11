Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Sign Up Bonus for Falcons-Bucs, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount for your opening order. It can be as much as $100 off the original price, creating larger potential winnings.

Many sports fans are choosing the ditch the “against the house” model and move over to prediction market app, and Novig has become a top choice. It has spreads, totals, moneylines and props for all NFL games. Customers have a 10X better chance of making a profit when compared to other sportsbook apps.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Thursday Night Football

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Thursday Night Football

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NFL and NHL Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States

We have an NFC South matchup on Thursday night in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites over the Falcons. You can accept the odds on Novig or request your own for the spread and other markets. For example, try taking Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts or Tyler Allgeier to score a touchdown.

There is a 25% TNF SGP Boost that can be used following your initial order with this welcome offer. Combine several legs and increase your potential winnings. It usually adds these boosts for primetime games, so look out for other options on Sunday night and Monday night.

In addition to individual NFL games, use this app to make your predictions on futures. Take a team to win a division, take a player to win the MVP award or choose which team will win the championship.

Steps for Using the Novig Promo Code

Prediction markets have been rapidly growing in popularity in the US.

Provide your email, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Use online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place your first order with a 10% discount.

The welcome offer also comes along with virtual currency. Switch over to free mode and learn how the app works before using more cash.

Parlay Boosts and Special Markets

There are several other parlay boosts for Thursday. Get a 25% boost for the NBA and other 25% boost for the NHL.

It regularly adds Specials for hot topics in sports. Right now, make trades on the next Michigan head coach or which hockey players will make the Team USA roster. Will John Harbaugh, Marcus Freeman or Mike McDaniel become the next head coach for the Michigan football team?

Sign up through the links above to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Get a 10% discount up to $100 for your first order.