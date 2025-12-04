Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount for Cowboys-Lions Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount to use toward an NFL prediction. This bonus can be as much as $100.

You’ll also receive virtual currency, which is a great way to learn how the app works before using real money. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll battle other customers. This means you’ll have better odds and an improved chance of making a profit. On Thursday night, place orders on outcomes in the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup in Detroit.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a $100 discount for your first prediction.

Cowboys-Lions Markets for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The loser of this Thursday night matchup will have a low chance of making the playoffs out of the NFC. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites, with odds set at +106. You can choose to accept the odds provided or request your own. It’s one of the highest totals that we’ve seen in the NFL this season at 54.5 points.

As prediction markets become popular across the US, there are several choices for customers. But Novig provides more player props than a lot of the competition. Find markets for passing, rushing, touchdowns, receiving and special teams. It will also have live markets during NFL games, so you can make trades during the action.

Novig Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Discount

Make your first order on this prediction market app with a discount. New customers can complete the following steps to sign up today:

Provide your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use any of the accepted payment methods to make a deposit. It recommends online banking, but there are several other options. Place your first order with a 10% discount.

Increase Payout with the 25% SGP Boost

Be sure to use the 25% same-game parlay boost on Novig for the Cowboys vs. Lions. Create your own parlay by combining markets or choose one of the popular orders that have already been created.

Cowboys Up: DAL moneyline, Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards and CeeDee Lamb 1+ touchdowns (+541)

Skill Players Shine: Jameson Williams 80+ receiving yards, CeeDee Lamb 80+ receiving yards, Jahmyr Gibbs 75+ rushing yards and Jake Ferguson 1+ touchdowns (+1308)

Lions Roar: DET moneyline, Jared Goff 250+ passing yards and Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ touchdowns (+429)

Your portfolio will show all your active and completed orders. And go to the Rewards tab to see ways to earn more bonuses.

Begin with a 10% discount up to $100 for your first order.