Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount Bonus NBA Cup Title Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a discount for your first prediction. New customers can register here to start with an order on the NBA Cup Championship.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount, which can be as much as $100. Choose any market or create a parlay.

Many sports fans are making the switch over the prediction market apps. Ditch the “against the house” model and go up against other customers to have a better chance of making a profit. On Tuesday night, you can begin by placing an order on the Spurs vs. Knicks. Get in your pre-game order before tip at 8:30 pm ET and follow along with the action to make trades.

Click here to sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the Spurs-Knicks

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Profit Boost, 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost, 20% Hockey Parlay Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Spurs were able to beat the Thunder in the semifinals. It helped getting Victor Wembanyama back from injury. They are still 2.5-point underdogs against the Knicks. If you are wanting to take the Spurs to get the win, the odds are at +124. You can choose to accept these odds or try to request your own. There are other options for the total and spread.

It even has player props. Predict performances from Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, De’Aaron Fox and other players. After using the welcome offer, be sure to opt-in to the 25% Pro BB SGP Boost and increase your winnings.

Claim $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code

Get started on America’s top sports prediction app with a discount. New customers can complete these steps to create an account today:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount.

You’ll also receive some virtual currency. All markets are available in free mode, which is a great way to learn how everything works before using more cash.

Parlay Boosts for College Basketball and the NHL

It has added several other profit boosts on Tuesday, such as a 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost. This can be used for the top 20 matchup between Louisville and Tennessee. And a 20% Hockey Parlay Boost is available for NHL fans. We have a full slate of action, including the Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs, Oilers vs. Penguins and Avalanche vs. Kraken.

Be on the lookout for additional boosts for the NFL, beginning with the Rams vs. Seahawks on Thursday night. And it’ll be a great option for making predictions on the Jake Paul fight as he takes on Anthony Joshua.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a 10% discount up to $100 for your first order.