Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount Bonus for Dolphins-Steelers Predictions

New customers who sign up with the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount. Get up to a $100 bonus for your first prediction.

Many sports fans are making the move to prediction markets. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll have a better chance of making a profit by competing with other users. The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency, so you can learn how everything works before using more cash.

Register here with the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a 10% discount up to $100.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Football

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% MNF SGP Boost, 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost, 25% Hockey Parlay Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Choose to accept the odds provided or request your own. For example, you can take the Steelers to cover the -3.5-point spread at +106 or the game to have over 42.5 points scored at +100. Mike Tomlin is working to get Pittsburgh back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He can also keep his streak alive of never having a losing season as the head coach.

They won’t have TJ Watt, which is going to hurt the defense. They’ll have to slow down a Dolphins team that has won four in a row. All eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa since he has been known to perform poorly in cold temperatures.

Be sure to opt-in to the 25% MNF SGP Boost after using the welcome offer. Combine several different markets to create a parlay and increase your potential winnings.

Steps for Using the Novig Promo Code

Novig has quickly become a top option for sports fans across the country. Take these easy steps to start with a discount:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100.

NFL Future Markets

The NFL will be through Week 15 after the Dolphins vs. Steelers. Use this time to get in predictions for future results. Find markets for division winners, conference winners, player awards, total wins and teams to make the playoffs.

The Rams are still favored to win the title after beating the Lions on Sunday. Matthew Stafford is also leading the way when it comes to the MVP award. Drake Maye’s chances dropped a bit following their loss to the Bills.

Check the “Specials” to find unique markets for the NFL, like who will be the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Start with a 10% discount up to $100 and get virtual currency.