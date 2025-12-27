Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus on Any NFL Week 17 Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who register with the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount. Your first order will be up to $100 off.

NFL fans across the country are starting to switch over the prediction markets. Instead of going up against the house, you can get better odds and a higher chance of winning by battling other customers. In fact, it says that 27% of users are profitable on the app compared to just 2% on sportsbooks.

NFL Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro FB Parlay Boost, 25% EPL Parlay Boost, 25% Hockey Parlay Boost and 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost

Find NFL markets on Saturday for the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers. You can choose a single market for your first order or create a parlay. There are totals, moneylines, props and spreads.

Try using the 25% Pro FB Parlay Boost after the welcome offer. Make another order and increase your winnings. There will likely be other boosts for the games on Sunday, such as the Jaguars vs. Colts, Buccaneers vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Panthers, Eagles vs. Bills and Bears vs. 49ers.

Similar boosts are available for other sports, like the English Premier League, NBA and NHL. Follow along during games to find opportunities to make trades and secure a profit.

Novig Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Discount

In addition to the discount, all new users who take the following steps will receive virtual currency. This is a great way to play for free and learn how the app works before using more cash.

Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active and completed orders. There are also rewards, so you’ll receive benefits for sticking around.

Make Future Predictions Before the Playoffs

We have Week 17 games over the next few days, followed by Week 18. Use this time before the playoffs to make a prediction on who will win the championship. The Rams, Seahawks, Bills and Eagles are among the favorites.

It has added several Specials, including which coach will win the Coach of the Year award. Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel and Liam Coen are all in contention. You can even try to predict who will become the next coach of the Giants.

