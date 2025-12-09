Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for NBA Cup Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a discount for your first prediction. New customers can register here to unlock this welcome offer.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount. Your first order can be up to $100 off the original price.

There are many options for your opening prediction, including two NBA Cup games. We have the Heat vs. Magic and Knicks vs. Raptors on Tuesday night. The welcome offer also comes along with virtual currency, so you can switch to free mode and learn how the platform works. It has become one of the top sports prediction markets in the country.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and use a $100 discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA Tuesday

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Same-Game Parlay Boosts, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Go through different moneyline, props, totals and spread to make your first prediction with the discount. You can choose to take the odds provided or request your own.

Then, opt-in to the 20% Pro BB SGP Boost on Tuesday. Create your own parlay or use one of the following options:

Brunson Burner: NYK moneyline, Jalen Brunson 30+ points and 7+ assists (+443)

Money Miami: MIA moneyline, Bam Adebayo 20+ points and Tyler Herro 3+ threes (+465)

Dinosaurs: TOR moneyline, Scottie Barnes 20+ points and Jamal Shead 5+ assists (+393)

Magic Tricks: ORL moneyline, Paolo Banchero 25+ points and Jalen Suggs 5+ assists (+669)

Get Me 30+: Jalen Brunson 30+ points and Tyler Herro 30+ points (+871)

There will be trading as these games unfold. Follow along during the action to find chances to secure a profit or reduce your losses.

Guide to Sign Up with the Novig Promo Code

Create an account on this prediction market app within a couple of minutes. Take these steps to redeem the best welcome offer:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, email address and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount that can be as much as $100.

Other Profit Boosts

There are several other profit boosts to use on Tuesday. Find a 25% UCL Parlay Boost, 20% Hockey Parlay Boost and 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost. It has tabs for key matchups, such as No. 18 Florida vs. No. 5 UConn. Expect to find more boosts once we reach Week 15 of the NFL season, which begins with the Falcons vs. Buccaneers on Thursday night.

In addition to games, you can make predictions on future results. For example, use this time to take a team to win the College Football Playoff. Ohio State has the best odds to win it all at +239, even though they lost to Indiana in the Big Ten title game.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Start with a 10% discount up to $100 for any prediction.