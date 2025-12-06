Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for College Football, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Novig promo code to claim a 10% discount. Get up to a $100 bonus for your first order.

Novig has become America’s #1 Sports Prediction Market. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers and get better odds. This means you’ll have a better chance of making a profit. It even says that 27% of users are profitable on the app, which is different than the 2% that have success on other sportsbooks. The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency, so you can play in free mode before using cash.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for College Football, UFC 323

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Novig has a 25% parlay boosts that can be applied to college football on Saturday. Make predictions for the conference championship games, including No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama and No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State. Both of these matchups will have an impact on the College Football Playoff standings and future markets. Use this time to predict the Buckeyes, Bulldogs or another team to win the title.

Another 25% boost is available for UFC fans. Predict the method of victory for any of the bouts on the main card. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van are the two title fights.

Guide to Sign Up with the Novig Promo Code

Begin with a discount after taking these steps to register:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place your first order with a 10% discount. This discount can be as much as $100.

Check your portfolio to view your active and completed orders. And the Rewards page shows different ways to redeem bonuses, like log-in challenges.

Featured Parlays for NFL Week 14

Expect to see more boosts for NFL action on Sunday. Create your own parlay by combing several predictions or use one of the featured options on the app. These are just a few of the popular parlays:

Prime Time Shedeur: CLE moneyline, Shedeur Sanders 2+ passing touchdowns and no interceptions (+852)

HB Dive: Jonathan Taylor 100+ rushing yards, De’Von Achane 100+ rushing yards and Bijan Robinson 100+ rushing yards (+2603)

Deep Crossers: Ja’Marr Chase 100+ receiving yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards and Puka Nacua 100+ receiving yards (+900)

Chief Kingdom: KC moneyline, Patrick Mahomes 250+ passing yards and Travis Kelce 1+ touchdowns

