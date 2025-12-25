Novig Promo Code WTOP: Apply $100 Bonus Xmas NFL, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your first prediction on Christmas Day with the Novig promo code WTOP. Sign up here to unlock this welcome bonus for an NBA or NFL game.









Activate a 10% discount by using the Novig promo code during registration. Get up to $100 off your initial order, which can be on a spread, total, moneyline, prop or parlay.

Novig has become America’s #1 sports prediction market. Fans are making the move since it ditches the “against the house” model. This increases your chances of making a profit by 10X. On Thursday, there are multiple NBA and NFL games to choose from.

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP and get a 10% discount up to $100 for your first order.

NFL Predictions for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Profit Boosts for NBA and NFL Games on Christmas Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for the three NFL games on Christmas Day. We have the Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings on Netflix. Then, the Broncos will take on the Chiefs on Amazon Video. Get in your pre-game predictions and follow along with the action to find chances to make trades. Choose to accept the odds on the app or request your own.

The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency. Switch over to the free mode on the app to get in some practice and learn the features before using more cash.

In addition to games, this is a great time to make future predictions on the NFL. Take the Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Eagles, Bears or another team to win it all. It even has Specials, like who will be the next coach of the Giants.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks $100 Discount

Prediction markets are becoming more common across the country, especially in states that don’t allow for sportsbook apps. New customers can complete the following steps to get started with a discount:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place your first order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active orders and history.

Find NBA and NFL Parlay Boosts on Christmas

There are also five NBA games on Christmas. Find options for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Thunder, Mavericks vs. warriors, Rockets vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. It releases new parlay boosts every day. Opt-in to increase your winnings.

For example, you may see a 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost. It must include three or more legs and have odds of +500 or longer.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP to redeem a $100 discount for your first sports prediction.