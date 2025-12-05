No sanction for England’s Tom Curry after ‘pushing’ Pumas coach Contepomi

LONDON (AP) — There will be no consequence for England flanker Tom Curry after he was accused of pushing Argentina…

LONDON (AP) — There will be no consequence for England flanker Tom Curry after he was accused of pushing Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi following their autumn rugby test.

Six Nations Rugby, which oversees the autumn series, said on Friday there will be no formal sanction of Curry or Contepomi.

Two weeks ago at Twickenham in a matchup England won 27-23, the Pumas were incensed by Curry’s late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallía that tore the fullback’s right ACL.

At fulltime, Curry was confronted by Pumas on the field then headed to the changing rooms alone. In the tunnel he attempted to greet Argentina assistant coach Juan Martín Fernández Lobbe, a former club teammate.

“Fernández said ‘No, no’ because we were upset because he was reckless and broke our player’s knee,” Contepomi said. “When he came I said, ‘Mate, you broke his knee.’” Contepomi added Curry swore and “pushed me.”

“After breaking someone’s knee you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say ‘Sorry I did something wrong.’ But he went the opposite. Maybe it’s his way of being a bully.”

Six Nations Rugby said it reviewed footage and took statements and “based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party.”

“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant disciplinary committee.”

