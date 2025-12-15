Live Radio
NFL BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Dolphins vs. Steelers

New players can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to dive into Monday Night Football tonight between the Steelers and Dolphins, and receive bonus bets while doing so. Signing up with this bonus code will allow you to receive one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.



Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can sign up and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.
The NFL Week 15 slate ends with a Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Dolphins, while tonight also features a fun slate of NBA games. The NBA Cup Championship is tomorrow, but there are five NBA games tonight, including some fun matchups such as Pistons-Celtics, Raptors-Heat and Rockets-Nuggets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for Steelers-Dolphins on MNF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos for the NFL NFL SGP Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance, Any Sport Parlay Boost, CBB Odds Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

You can either receive a $150 bonus by winning your first wager, or back up a large wager as your first bet on the app, depending on the state you are located in.

Best NFL Promotions on BetMGM

After you claim the best welcome offer in your state, it is time to dive into the promotions offered for the games tonight. There are promos spanning multiple sports, but with a primetime football game on tonight, we will detail the best NFL specific promotions below for MNF tonight:

  • NFL SGP Boost: Enjoy a boost to any same-game parlay placed for MNF tonight
  • NFL First TD Second Chance: Place a wager on the first touchdown market, and receive bonus bets back if your player scores the second touchdown of the game.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

  • Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state.
    • Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
    • Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

