Shai Hope and Justin Greaves defy a depleted New Zealand team on the 4th day of the 1st test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand team with a crowded medical ward met stiff resistance and was unable…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand team with a crowded medical ward met stiff resistance and was unable to finish off the West Indies on the fourth day of the first test Thursday after setting the tourists 531 to win.

Shai Hope led the resistance with his fourth test century in an unbroken partnership of 140 with Justin Greaves which began when New Zealand captured four wickets relatively quickly in the second session.

At stumps, Hope was 116 not out, Greaves was 55 not out and the West Indies were 212-4, trailing New Zealand by 319 runs.

New Zealand led by 530 runs when its second innings came to an end Thursday at 466-8. It was a moot point whether New Zealand declared or simply ran out of fit batters. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury and allrounder Nathan Smith was inactive with a side strain.

Matt Henry bowled 11 overs in the West Indies’ second innings before leaving to visit the hospital, handily adjacent to Hagley Oval for scans on painful calf muscle

With Henry and Smith out of action, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, with only two previous tests between them and in their first tests at home, were left as New Zealand’s only fit pacers.

To add injury to injury, Hope is still affected by a serious eye infection which has forced him to bat in sunglasses in both innings; to make a half century in the first innings and a century on Thursday. He was unable to field for most of New Zealand’s second innings and has needed antibiotic eye drops.

That made his effort throughout the fourth day all the more meritorious as the medical staff of both teams were kept busily employed.

“I don’t want to give away too much but it’s just about understanding what you have to do to overcome a situation,” Hope said. “They’ve got quality bowlers in test cricket, nobody’s a walkover in this format.”

New Zealand had no choice from the second session but to tie up one end with the spinners Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra, then rotate Duffy and Foulkes at the other end with the nagging wind at their backs.

Bracewell bowled 22 overs, taking 1-54, Ravindra bowled nine overs, Duffy bowled 19 overs and took 2-65 and Foulkes bowled 13 overs.

New Zealand resumed Thursday on 417-4, already 481 ahead after leading by 64 on the first innings. The West Indies were bowled out for 167 in reply to New Zealand’s 231.

Ravindra made 171 and Tom Latham 145 as New Zealand took control of the match on the third day. Latham who has been captain, opening bat and wicketkeeper in this match after the injury to Blundell decided to bat on on the fourth morning with no particular goal in mind.

New Zealand did so in a desultory sort of way for 14 overs and lost Will Young (23), Bracewell (26), Henry (8) and Duffy (10) before the innings ended with Foulkes 11 not out.

Kemar Roach dismissed Young, Bracewell and Henry to finish with 5-78, his 12th five-wicket bag in tests. He is the oldest bowler at 37 to take five wickets in an innings against New Zealand and he now has 291 test wickets, placing him fifth on the West Indies all-time list.

After New Zealand’s innings ended, John Campbell (15) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (6) carried the West Indies through to lunch. Then Duffy removed both openers in a quick double strike after the break. Bracewell removed Alick Athanaze (5) and Henry dismissed Roston Chase (4) leaving the West Indies 72-4.

Hope and Greaves then batted through most of the last two sessions to see the West Indies to stumps without further loss and to set up an intriguing final day. Decisions on the fitness of Henry and Smith may be critical in determining the outcome.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.