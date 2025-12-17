NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 1 UConn (10-0) vs. Marquette (7-3), 7 p.m. No. 2 Texas (12-0) vs. Northwestern…

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (10-0) vs. Marquette (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Texas (12-0) vs. Northwestern State (5-4), 9 p.m.

No. 14 Ole Miss (10-1) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-8), 5 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville (10-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (7-3), 6 p.m.

No. 18 North Carolina (9-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (3-5), 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 3 South Carolina (10-1) at South Florida (6-5), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) vs. Albany (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Baylor (10-2) vs. Southern University (4-5), 8 p.m.

No. 19 USC (7-3) vs. Cal Poly (2-8), 10 p.m.

No. 21 Ohio State (9-1) vs. Norfolk State (5-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 7 Maryland (12-0) vs. Central Connecticut (0-9), 11 a.m.

No. 12 Kentucky (11-1) vs. Wright State (5-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Washington (9-1) at Stanford (9-2), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (10-0) vs. No. 11 Iowa (10-1) at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 South Carolina (10-1) at Florida Gulf Coast (3-5), 2 p.m.

No. 4 UCLA (10-1) vs. Long Beach State (0-9), 5 p.m.

No. 9 TCU (12-0) vs. Kansas State (7-6), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) vs. Texas Southern (3-6), 1 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville (10-3) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (7-2) at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11 a.m.

No. 25 Princeton (10-1) at George Mason (6-5), 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Texas (12-0) at South Dakota State (10-2), 2 p.m.

No. 5 LSU (12-0) vs. UT Arlington (5-5), 2 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan (9-1) vs. Oakland (3-7), Noon

No. 10 Iowa State (12-0) vs. Kansas (9-2), 1 p.m.

No. 14 Ole Miss (10-1) vs. Old Dominion (7-3), Semifinals Game 1 at Cherokee, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Baylor (10-2) vs. Texas Tech (12-0), 4 p.m.

No. 18 North Carolina (9-3) vs. Charleston Southern (2-7), Noon

No. 19 USC (7-3) vs. California (8-4) at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-2) vs. Bellarmine (2-9), 7 p.m.

No. 22 Washington (9-1) at Pacific (4-5), 4 p.m.

No. 23 Nebraska (11-0) vs. California Baptist (6-5), Noon

No. 24 Michigan State (9-1) vs. Indiana State (4-4), Semifinals Game 2 at Cherokee, N.C., 5 p.m.

