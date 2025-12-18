Live Radio
Morocco beats Jordan 3-2 after extra time to win the Arab Cup title

The Associated Press

December 18, 2025, 7:31 PM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah scored twice to lead Morocco to the Arab Cup title in a 3-2 win over Jordan after extra time on Thursday.

Hamed Allah netted the equalizer in the 88th minute at Lusail Stadium and then the winner in the 100th to give Morocco a trophy ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Oussama Tannane had put Morocco ahead with a remarkable strike from behind the center line less than four minutes into the final.

Ali Olwan’s header in the 48th leveled the game at 1-1, and his penalty put Jordan ahead in the 68th.

