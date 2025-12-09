MLB Draft Lottery Results

Lottery includes the eligible teams that did not qualify for 2025 postseason. After first round, lottery results won’t affect picks Nos. 1-18, which will be in reverse order of 2025 winning percentage.
Lottery Results
1. Chicago White Sox
2. Tampa Bay
3. Minnesota
4. San Francisco
5. Pittsburgh
6. Kansas City
7. Baltimore
8. Athletics
9. Atlanta
10. Colorado
11. Washington
12. L.A. Angels
13. St. Louis
14. Miami
15. Arizona
16. Texas
17. Houston
18. Cincinnati
2025 Postseason Teams
19. Cincinnati
20. Cleveland
21. Boston
22. San Diego
23. Detroit
24. Chicago Cubs
25. N.Y. Yankees
26. Philadelphia
27. Seattle
28. Milwaukee
29. Toronto
30. L.A. Dodgers
Draft Lottery Odds
Listed in order of the odds of them getting the No. 1 pick, with their 2025 winning percentage in parentheses.
1. 27.73 percent — Chicago White Sox (.370)
2. 22.18 — Minnesota (.432)
3. 16.81 — Pittsburgh (.438)
4. 9.24 — Baltimore (.463)
5. 6.55 — Athletics (.469)
6. 4.54 — Atlanta (.469)
7. 3.03 — Tampa Bay (.475)
8. 2.35 — St. Louis (.481)
9. 1.85 — Miami (.488)
10. 1.51 — Arizona (.494)
11. 1.34 — Texas (.500)
12. 1.01 — San Francisco (.500)
13. 0.84 — Kansas City (.506)
14. 0.67 — New York Mets (.512)
15. 0.34 — Houston (.537)
16. ineligible — Colorado (.265)
17. ineligible — Washington (.407)
18. ineligible — Los Angeles Angels (.444)
Since the Rockies received a lottery pick in the 2024 and ’25 Drafts, they are not eligible for this year’s lottery — teams cannot receive a lottery pick in more than two consecutive years. The Nationals and Angels are “payor clubs” — teams that give rather than receive revenue sharing dollars — and payors cannot receive a lottery pick in consecutive years.
