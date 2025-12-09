MLB Draft Lottery Results

Lottery includes the eligible teams that did not qualify for 2025 postseason. After first round, lottery results won’t affect picks…

Lottery includes the eligible teams that did not qualify for 2025 postseason. After first round, lottery results won’t affect picks Nos. 1-18, which will be in reverse order of 2025 winning percentage.

Lottery Results

1. Chicago White Sox

2. Tampa Bay

3. Minnesota

4. San Francisco

5. Pittsburgh

6. Kansas City

7. Baltimore

8. Athletics

9. Atlanta

10. Colorado

11. Washington

12. L.A. Angels

13. St. Louis

14. Miami

15. Arizona

16. Texas

17. Houston

18. Cincinnati

2025 Postseason Teams

19. Cincinnati

20. Cleveland

21. Boston

22. San Diego

23. Detroit

24. Chicago Cubs

25. N.Y. Yankees

26. Philadelphia

27. Seattle

28. Milwaukee

29. Toronto

30. L.A. Dodgers

Draft Lottery Odds

Listed in order of the odds of them getting the No. 1 pick, with their 2025 winning percentage in parentheses.

1. 27.73 percent — Chicago White Sox (.370)

2. 22.18 — Minnesota (.432)

3. 16.81 — Pittsburgh (.438)

4. 9.24 — Baltimore (.463)

5. 6.55 — Athletics (.469)

6. 4.54 — Atlanta (.469)

7. 3.03 — Tampa Bay (.475)

8. 2.35 — St. Louis (.481)

9. 1.85 — Miami (.488)

10. 1.51 — Arizona (.494)

11. 1.34 — Texas (.500)

12. 1.01 — San Francisco (.500)

13. 0.84 — Kansas City (.506)

14. 0.67 — New York Mets (.512)

15. 0.34 — Houston (.537)

16. ineligible — Colorado (.265)

17. ineligible — Washington (.407)

18. ineligible — Los Angeles Angels (.444)

Since the Rockies received a lottery pick in the 2024 and ’25 Drafts, they are not eligible for this year’s lottery — teams cannot receive a lottery pick in more than two consecutive years. The Nationals and Angels are “payor clubs” — teams that give rather than receive revenue sharing dollars — and payors cannot receive a lottery pick in consecutive years.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.