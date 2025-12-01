Missouri Sports Betting Promos: Here’s Every Sportsbook Launch Day Bonus You Need

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

We have gathered the best Missouri sports betting promos since sportsbook apps are now live in the state. There are multiple offers available, making it possible to score over $3,000 worth of bonuses for NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports bets.

December 1st is the first day of sports betting in the Show-Me State. The different Missouri sports betting promos can seem complicated at first, and that’s where we come in. We break down the leading bonuses on DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars and others.

Missouri Sports Betting Promos for December Launch

First, you’ll be able to register with a welcome offer. Many of these have an increased value for those in Missouri.

We recommend using several apps to have access to tons of Missouri sports betting promos. You’ll find profit boosts, no sweat bets, jackpots, live betting bonuses and free contests. Some even have rewards programs, so all your wagers go toward unlocking perks.

DraftKings Promo Releases $300 in Bonus Bets







Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice after signing up with this DraftKings promo. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. And try using the King of the Endzone for the Monday Night Football game between the Giants and Patriots. Have a chance to win a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

Score $365 Bonus with the Bet365 Bonus Code







Bet365 has one of the few enhanced bonuses for Missouri. Start with a $10 wager to claim an instant $365 bonus. Then, check out same-game parlay boosts for NBA, NHL and NFL games. Try following along with a certain game to make live bets during the action.

Wager Up to $1,500 on BetMGM Sportsbook







Place your favorite bet of the week with the BetMGM bonus code. Wager up to $1,500 and collect a bonus refund if it happens to lose. Make another $100 bet on the NFL to gain a $100 gift card for the Chiefs store.

Collect $300 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo







Bet $10 for the next three days on Fanatics Sportsbook to gain $300 in FanCash. The FanCash can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, such as bonus bets, proifit boosts and merchandise.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus







Win your opening $5 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo to collect a $150 bonus. Go to the promotions tab to find additional bonuses and get access to daily odds boosts. For example, the odds for Stefon Diggs to score the first TD on Monday night have been increased to +800.

Redeem $100 Bonus with theScore Bet Promo Code







ESPN BET as switched over to theScore Bet since the deal between PENN Entertainment and Disney ended. December 1st is the first day for the newest betting app to launch in the US. Win your opening $10 wager with theScore Bet promo code to redeem another $100 bonus.

Grab $300 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook







We expect FanDuel to be one of the most popular choices for sports bettors in Missouri. A guaranteed $300 bonus is available for those who begin with a $5 bet. Try using a 25% NBA same-game parlay boost on Monday for any matchup, like the Suns vs. Lakers.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri.