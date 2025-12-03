Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Sign Up to Get Over $3,000 In Welcome Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can download these Missouri sports betting apps during launch week and start reaping the rewards. These promos are the perfect way to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Caesars, Fanatics and theScore Bet to unlock these offers. New players will receive bonus bets, FanCash, odds boosts and other unique offers.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps: How to Download

There are seven must-have Missouri sports betting apps, and each one brings a great welcome bonus to the table. Sports betting went live in Missouri this week. New players who take advantage of these offers can start winning bonuses on any sport this week. December is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

How to Win $300 Bonus Instantly With DraftKings Sportsbook







New players on DraftKings Sportsbook will qualify for a guaranteed winner. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, soccer or any other sport. This will unlock a $300 bonus instantly (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







Create a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet. This is an opportunity to raise the stakes on any game. If that first bet wins, players will receive straight cash winnings. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Win $365 Bonus







Redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $365 guaranteed bonus this week. Missouri bettors can download the app and start with a $10 bet. This will convert to a $365 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

FanDuel Sportsbook delivers $300 Guaranteed Bonus







FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country, and that does not happen by accident. Great sign-up bonuses like this are a big reason why. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPMO: Score $150 Bonus







New players on Caesars Sportsbook in Missouri have a chance to secure a $150 bonus. Use promo code WTOPMO to secure this boost. Turn a $5 winning bet into a $150 bonus. From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, college football and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Sign Up in Missouri, Win $300 Bonus







Fanatics Sportsbook will provide players with three different days of bonuses. Create an account and start with a $10 bet. This will unlock $100 in FanCash. New users in Missouri will be able to win $100 in FanCash for three consecutive days.

Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus on theScore Bet







New users who register with theScore Bet can place a $10 bet in Missouri. Pick a winner on this initial wager to receive a $100 bonus. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but the app is largely the same. Players can grab daily odds boosts, parlays and other unique offers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.