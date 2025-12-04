Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Get Best Promos + Offers for Lions vs. Cowboys TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Missouri sports betting apps have only been available for a few days. On Thursday, there are dozens of bonuses, profit boosts, no-sweat bets and other offers to use for the Cowboys vs. Lions.

We’ve made it easier for bettors in the state by listing the best Missouri sports betting apps. Follow the links to claim a welcome offer on each sportsbook. Then, shop for odds and additional bonuses for NFL games.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps for the Cowboys-Lions

It’s beneficial to use multiple Missouri sports betting apps for NFL action. First, redeem $1,000s worth of bonuses with the following welcome offers. Many of these are increased for a limited time, making it the best time to register.

The Cowboys vs. Lions is an important game for the NFC playoff picture. The Lions are three-point favorites on most sportsbooks, with a high total around 54 points.

Get $300 NFL Bonus with the DraftKings Promo







Begin by placing a $5 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook to lock-in a $300 bonus. And there is a 30% boost that can be used toward a 3+ leg parlay on Thursday Night Football. Combine several markets and increase your potential winnings.

Bet365 Bonus Code Releases $365 Bonus







The bet365 offer is much better for new customers in Missouri. Place a $10 bet on the Cowboys vs. Lions to collect a guaranteed $365 bonus. You’ll also find odds boosts for select parlays. For example, the odds for Jahmyr Gobbs to record 80+ rush yards, 40+ receiving yards and 2+ TDs have been increased to +700.

Wager Up to $1,500 with the BetMGM Promo Code







Make your favorite bet on TNF on BetMGM Sportsbook. If you lose a wager up to $1,500, you’ll be sent a bonus refund to use for other Week 14 games. And we love the “Second Chance” offer that can be used for predicting the first TD scorer. You’ll get cash back after a loss if your player scores the second TD.

Collect Another $300 Bonus with the FanDuel Promo







An additional guaranteed bonus is available on FanDuel Sportsbook. A $5 bet will trigger a $300 bonus. Then, opt-in to the Thursday Touchdown Jackpot and bet on any player to find the end zone. If they score the first or last TD of the game, you’ll win a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

Win $150 Bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo







Bet $5 on Caesars Sportsbook and get a $150 bonus if it wins. The minimum odds are set at -500, meaning anything around -400 is acceptable. Be sure to play NFL Flips daily for a shot at $100,000 and make bets with the Million Dollar Parlay Payday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Provides $300 in FanCash







Get $300 in FanCash by making $30 in bets over the next three days on Fanatics Sportsbook. This FanCash can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, including bonus bets and merchandise.

Grab $100 Bonus on theScore Bet







ESPN BET has switched over to theScore Bet. This came after the deal between PENN Entertainment and Disney came to an end. Win your opening $10 bet on the Lions vs. Cowboys to redeem a $100 bonus for Week 14 games.

Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER