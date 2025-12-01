Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Best Sportsbook Offers for Launch Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

It’s the first day you can use Missouri sports betting apps. Below, we look at the top sportsbook bonuses in the state for December 1st.

Previously, sports fans in the state have had to cross state lines to place bets on the NFL and other sports. That all changed on Monday with the launch of Missouri sports betting apps. Amendment 2 passed back in 2024, so the Missorui Gaming Commission has spent the last year organizing the industry and awarding licenses.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps and Bonuses

We list all the top Missouri sports betting apps below. Follow the links on this page to activate the best welcome offer. Then, shop for bonuses and the best odds on each app.

Score $300 Bonus with the DraftKings Promo







Place your first $5 bet with this DraftKings promo. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. It also has a 30% same-game parlay boost for Monday Night Football. Increase your winnings for a bet on the Giants vs. Patriots. The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites at home.

Claim $365 Bonus with the Bet365 Bonus Code







Lock-in a massive $365 bonus after placing a $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code. The result of this bet also doesn’t matter, so it’s another guaranteed bonus. And you’ll have access to same-game parlay boosts for all NFL games. For example, the odds for TreVeyon Henderson, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Stefon Diggs to each score a TD have been increased to +1100.

First Bet Up to $1,500 on BetMGM Sportsbook







Use the BetMGM bonus code to place your favorite bet of the week. Start by placing a bet up to $1,500. If it happens to lose, you’ll get a bonus bet of the same amount to use toward a different game. And try use the “Second Chance” TD offer to bet on the first TD scorer on Monday night. If they score second, you’ll get cash back.

Get $300 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo







Redeem FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in Missouri. A $10 bet will release $100 in FanCash, which you can do for three consecutive days. This FanCash can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, including merchandise and bonus bets.

Caesars Promo Code: Bet $5, Score $150 Bonus







Win your initial $5 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo to collect a $150 bonus. Take advantage of NFL Flips, Million Dollar Parlay Payday and other in-app bonuses. New odds boosts are added every day for select markets. The odds for Drake Maye to have over 1.5 pass TDs and Jaxson Dart to record over 29.5 rush yards have been increased to +200.

theScore Bet Promo Releases $100 Bonus







ESPN BET has switched over to theScore Bet. A guaranteed $100 bonus is ready for new customers who begin with a $10 bet. In addition to the NFL, use this bonus for college football and college basketball. You’ll be able to bet on in-state teams, such as the Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Billikens.

Win $300 Bonus with the FanDuel Promo







New customers who place a $5 bet with the FanDuel promo will receive a $300 bonus. If you are new to betting, the app has a guide that explains the different types of wagers and how the odds work. Get ready to bet on the Chiefs on Sunday as they take on the Texans. Kansas City needs a strong finish to the season to make the playoffs.

