Mexico gears up for 2026 World Cup with friendlies against Panama, Bolivia, and Iceland

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has arranged friendlies against Panama, Bolivia, and Iceland in the new year to build up for the 2026 World Cup.

The Mexicans, who have ended 2025 mired in a six-game winless streak, visit Panama at Rommel Fernández Stadium on Jan. 22, and three days later visit Bolivia at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Costas Stadium in Santa Cruz.

They return home to face Iceland at Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro on Feb. 25.

Mexico will field only domestic players as the matches are not part of FIFA international windows.

Coach Javier Aguirre will have a full squad available to face Portugal on March 28 at the reopening of Azteca Stadium, and then they face Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Co-host Mexico will play the World Cup opener against South Africa on June 11.

