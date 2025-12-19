Maxey, Edgecombe help the 76ers hand the Knicks their second home loss of the season

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, VJ Edgecombe had 23 and the Philadelphia 76ers became just the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, VJ Edgecombe had 23 and the Philadelphia 76ers became just the second visiting team to win at Madison Square Garden this season, beating the New York Knicks 116-107 on Friday night.

Andre Drummond, starting with Joel Embiid out because of an illness and right knee injury management, had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The center was 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

The 76ers snapped the Knicks’ six-game winning streak by outscoring them 28-20 in the fourth quarter, when Maxey scored 11 points and Jalen Brunson missed all five of his shots and was scoreless.

Brunson finished with 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, but shot 7 for 22 a night after making the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left in a victory at Indiana. Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

In their first home game since winning the NBA Cup on Tuesday, the Knicks fell to 13-2 at home. They had been off to their best start at MSG since 1992-93.

They celebrated the Cup title before the game, though they have chosen not to hang a banner to commemorate it, as previous champions the Lakers and Bucks did.

The Knicks wasted Mitchell Robinson’s best game of the season. The center had season highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and was a stunning 7 for 8 at the free-throw line after he came into the game 6 for 27 (22.2%) for the season.

Mikal Bridges also scored 21 points.

Maxey and Edgecombe combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter after the 76ers led by one going into the period. The Knicks were 1 for 8 on 3s in the quarter.

Up next

76ers: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Knicks: Host Miami on Sunday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Andre Drummond scored 14 points. A previous version said he had 19.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.