Matt Chisholm of San Francisco Giants wins Fishel Award for MLB public relations excellence

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chisholm of the San Francisco Giants has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.

The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award.

Chisholm has been in MLB for 21 years, including 18 with the Giants, He started with San Francisco as an intern in 2004, worked for the Colorado Rockies’ media relations department from 2005-08, then returned to the Giants. He has been San Francisco’s vice president for media relations since 2020.

