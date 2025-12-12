Magic and Knicks square off Saturday in NBA Cup semifinals

New York Knicks (17-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (15-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Las Vegas;…

New York Knicks (17-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (15-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Magic are 12-8 in conference matchups. Orlando ranks fifth in the league with 54.1 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The Knicks are 13-7 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.1 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns paces the Knicks with 12.0.

The Magic are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.1% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks defeated the Magic 106-100 in their last meeting on Dec. 7. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, and Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Suggs is averaging 20 points, four assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 28.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Knicks. Josh Hart is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 120.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Pacome Dadiet: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

