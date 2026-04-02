Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Blues

St. Louis Blues (31-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-29-5, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 10…

St. Louis Blues (31-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the St. Louis Blues after losing three in a row.

Anaheim is 23-10-3 at home and 41-29-5 overall. The Ducks have a 36-11-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis is 31-31-12 overall and 13-19-5 on the road. The Blues have a 24-10-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. The Blues won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beckett Sennecke has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 17 goals and 27 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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