Sharks play the Maple Leafs on 3-game win streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-30-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (35-31-7, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-30-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (35-31-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -120, Maple Leafs +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

San Jose has gone 19-12-5 at home and 35-31-7 overall. The Sharks have given up 259 goals while scoring 222 for a -37 scoring differential.

Toronto is 14-18-5 in road games and 32-30-13 overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 27-11-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 40 goals and 65 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 28 goals and 36 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 6.5 penalties and 20 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), Igor Chernyshov: day to day (illness).

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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