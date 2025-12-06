MacKinnon scores twice as the Avalanche beat the Rangers 3-2 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:46 into overtime for his second goal of the game, helping the Colorado…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:46 into overtime for his second goal of the game, helping the Colorado Avalanche top Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday.

MacKinnon finished Colorado’s third win in four games when he beat Igor Shesterkin for his NHL-best 24th goal. He also batted the puck past Shesterkin at 15:26 of the third, lifting the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead.

MacKinnon has 10 goals and five assists in his last nine games.

Parker Kelly also scored for Colorado, and Martin Necas had three assists. The NHL-leading Avalanche bounced back nicely after losing 6-3 at the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Panarin and Conor Sheary scored for New York, which had won five of six. Shesterkin made 39 saves.

The Rangers trailed 2-1 before Panarin scored his 10th goal at 19:18 with Shesterkin pulled for an extra skater.

The Avalanche jumped in front when Kelly tipped a shot by defenseman Sam Malinsky past Shesterkin at 7:06 of the second.

Sheary tied it at 1 with his first goal as a Ranger at 4:23 of the third. Sheary beat Blackwood with high shot after outskating Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for Colorado.

Rangers: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Avalanche: Visit the Philadelpha Flyers on Sunday.

