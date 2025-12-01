Lightning visit the Islanders after Hagel’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders after Brandon Hagel’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Lightning’s 4-1 win.

New York has gone 5-6-2 in home games and 13-10-3 overall. The Islanders rank 10th in the league serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 8-2-2 in road games and 16-7-2 overall. The Lightning have an 8-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Islanders. Emil Heineman has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Hagel has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

