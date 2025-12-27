Lightning, defenseman JJ Moser agree on 8-year, $54 million extension

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — J.J. Moser has signed an eight-year, $54 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, meaning the…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — J.J. Moser has signed an eight-year, $54 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, meaning the team has locked up the standout defenseman through the 2033-34 season.

The team announced the deal on Saturday. It will pay Moser $6.75 million per season.

Moser is in his second season with the Lightning. He was a plus-20 last season for Tampa Bay and is a plus-25 so far this season, moving to fifth-best in that department in the NHL this season after the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday night.

He has three goals and nine assists this season. Moser also leads all Tampa Bay defenders in games played and average time on ice.

The Lightning announced the deal shortly before what was only his 89th regular- season game with the club.

Moser was drafted by Arizona in the second round, No. 60 overall, in 2021. Tampa Bay landed him in a trade with Utah in June 2024 and signed him to a two-year deal in July 2024.

